Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Torremolinos reminds people of strict firework ban over Christmas period and warns of big fines
Safety

Torremolinos reminds people of strict firework ban over Christmas period and warns of big fines

The law regulating the use of pyrotechnics, which will also be enforced in other municipalities along the Costa del Sol, is to protect minors with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), babies, the elderly and pets, all of whom are affected by the noise

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 23 December 2024, 13:41

The mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, has reminded local residents and visitors that the use of fireworks, rockets and firecrackers in public areas of the town over the festive period is strictly prohibited, unless “expressly authorised” by the municipal authority. The law regulating the use of pyrotechnics, which is also enforced in other municipalities along the Costa del Sol, has been enforced to protect minors with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), babies, the elderly and pets, all of whom are affected by the noise caused by this type of activity.

The statement from the mayor warns of the sanctions contained in the municipal ordinance of the Pyrotechnic Articles and Cartridges Regulation, which lays out the financial penalties, as well as the seizure of the material that is the object of the infringement, the suspension of the activity, and even the closure of establishments that host unauthorised displays.

Local Police officers will carry out controls and monitoring aimed at the sale and use of fireworks until after the Three Kings parade on 5 January.

The amount of the fines for establishments that fail to comply with the rules varies between 100 euros and 3,000 euros, while in the case of individuals the fines can reach 1,500 euros.

Last year, inspections were carried out on more than 20 establishments and a total of 24 incidents of illegal use were reported.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw gets under way with famous El Gordo jackpot prize
  2. 2 Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís
  3. 3 Dolph Lundgren: A 'distinguished' Marbella resident
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town to put up water rates 'for first time in 15 years'
  5. 5 Wooden environmentally friendly apartments in Torremolinos go up in record time
  6. 6 Malaga CF end year on a high with stunning away win
  7. 7 Getting away with murder in Marbella
  8. 8 Winding-up of British Society on the Costa del Sol benefits two local charities
  9. 9 'Facelifts' for two popular areas of Arroyo de la Miel
  10. 10 The history of Christmas panettone

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos reminds people of strict firework ban over Christmas period and warns of big fines