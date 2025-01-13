Torremolinos reinforces security and mobility with the installation of 69 surveillance cameras The new surveillance systems will contribute to the “improvement of security” and will help “monitor the levels of traffic influx through the town”

Tony Bryant Monday, 13 January 2025, 13:37

Torremolinos town hall has installed a total of 69 new video surveillance cameras throughout different parts of the town to reinforce citizen security and improve mobility. Specifically, 30 of the surveillance systems are intended for traffic monitoring in the municipality, 16 are aimed at controlling the Low Emission Zone implemented in the area, 15 are directed towards traffic management via the Smart Beach city platform, and eight are focused on monitoring local commerce areas.

Security councillor Cristóbal Molina said, “These video surveillance systems will contribute to the improvement of security in the town and will provide us with the tools to monitor the levels of traffic influx through the analysis of data".

The councillor added that a control room for the entire network has been installed in the town’s conference centre, “a coordination room where we can observe what is happening in different parts of the town.”