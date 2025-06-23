Torremolinos registers its highest ever number of self-employed workers

Tony Bryant Monday, 23 June 2025, 14:03 Compartir

Torremolinos has announced that May closed with a total of 5,903 self-employed individuals registered with social security, a figure that represents the highest number of self-employed workers in the municipality’s history. Last month’s self-employed accounted for 23 per cent of the total number of people registered with social security in Torremolinos, which reached 25,548. This marks an increase of 680 compared to April.

Year-on-year, the number of self-employed workers in May grew by 2.4 per cent, maintaining an upward trend. The town did not surpass the 5,000 self-employed mark until 2018, and the council said the “current favourable economic climate” is now pushing that figure close to 6,000.

This number of self-employed people places Torremolinos among the municipalities in Andalucía with over 10,000 inhabitants that have the highest percentage of self-employed workers. According to a report published in December 2024 by the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography, Torremolinos ranked seventh in the region for the highest percentage of self-employed workers, standing at 25.8 per cent at that time.

The number of businesses in the town last month stood at 2,489, of which 2,281 belong to the services sector, 494 linked to retail and 675 to hospitality.

Hospitality remains the main economic activity, accounting for the majority of contracts in April with 1,096. The age group between 25 and 44 years registered the highest number of contracts, totalling 890.

As for unemployment, Torremolinos experienced a year-on-year drop of 360 unemployed individuals in May compared to the same month last year, representing a 7.4 per cent decrease.