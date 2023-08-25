Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos achieved record tourism figures in July. SUR
Torremolinos records highest tourism figures for July since 2005
Tourism

According to Spain's national institute of statistics, the town was one of the most popular holiday destinations, with more than 36 per cent of the total visitors to the Costa del Sol during the month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 25 August 2023, 12:03

Torremolinos has continued to break tourism records during the month of July, when the town received more than 156,000 visitors and 713,647 overnight stays. The Costa del Sol town had more overnight stays than anywhere in the province, since the figures registered by the town far exceed the 381,729 in Benalmádena or 354,347 of Marbella.

According to figures from the hotel occupancy survey released by the Spain's INE national institute of statistics, these figures represent an increase of 6.59 per cent compared to the same period of 2022.

The town hall claims that the record figures have been the highest since 2005, when the occupancy survey first began, making the town one of the most popular destinations, with more than 36 per cent of the total visitors to the Costa del Sol in July. Of these tourists, 77,280 were Spanish, while 79,544 were foreigners, which is an increase of more than 13,000 foreign visitors compared to July 2022.

The largest number of foreigners came from the UK (23,413), followed by France (7,324), the Netherlands (5,894), Ireland (5,466), and Poland (4,450).

