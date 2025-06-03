Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mayor Margarita del Cid and councillor Domínguez at one of the new showers. SUR
Beaches

Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers

They take the form of skewered sardines, the Pimental tower, a rake and spade, and a crustacean and these are the locations where you can find them

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:25

Torremolinos town hall has installed new themed showers featuring iconic symbols on four of its beaches, providing an “innovative enhancement” to the coastal facilities. The showers are located in Los Álamos, Playamar, Bajondillo and La Carihuela and are designed in the form of a skewered sardine, the Pimental tower, a rake and spade, and a crustacean.

All showers are equipped with timed push-button systems to regulate water use and encourage responsible consumption.

“We continue to work towards equipping our coastline with the best facilities, and this initiative is part of our goal to offer clean, accessible, well-equipped and innovative beaches. Our coastline stands out for the quality of its beaches in terms of environmental standards, tourism, and sustainability – and now we want it to be known for its innovation as well,” beaches councillor Miguel Domínguez said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  2. 2 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  3. 3 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  4. 4 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  5. 5 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  6. 6 The healthcare sector, a key part of quality of life and care standards in Malaga
  7. 7 Mayor of Estepona receives group from German Rotary Club

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers

Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers