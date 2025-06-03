Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:25 | Updated 13:32h. Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has installed new themed showers featuring iconic symbols on four of its beaches, providing an “innovative enhancement” to the coastal facilities. The showers are located in Los Álamos, Playamar, Bajondillo and La Carihuela and are designed in the form of a skewered sardine, the Pimental tower, a rake and spade, and a crustacean.

All showers are equipped with timed push-button systems to regulate water use and encourage responsible consumption.

“We continue to work towards equipping our coastline with the best facilities, and this initiative is part of our goal to offer clean, accessible, well-equipped and innovative beaches. Our coastline stands out for the quality of its beaches in terms of environmental standards, tourism, and sustainability – and now we want it to be known for its innovation as well,” beaches councillor Miguel Domínguez said.