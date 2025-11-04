Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos advert in London during the town's participation at the WTM. SUR
World Travel Market 2025

Torremolinos announces that 'paradise has arrived in London' with black cab promotion

In addition, the town will present a promotional video that, with a touch of humour, highlights the mark the Costa del Sol resort leaves on its visitors and the bond it has built with them over decades

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

London

Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:57

Torremolinos town hall has signed a deal with London's famous black cab operators in a bid to promote the popular Spanish holiday resort to the British. A total of 25 vehicles are emblazoned with an advertising campaign promoting the town, announcing that "Paradise has arrived in London". This initiative is part of the Costa del Sol's participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) tourism fair, which is taking place from today until 6 November. The town hall expects that the taxi initiative, which will run until 28 November, will be seen by more than seven million pairs of eyes.

Torremolinos will also participate on the Turismo Costa del Sol stand, where meetings with operators and business owners will be held to strengthen the relationship between the destination and its main market - the UK.

In addition, the municipality will present a promotional video that, with a touch of humour, highlights the mark Torremolinos leaves on its visitors and the bond it has built with them over decades. The main character is Jimmy, a Briton living in Torremolinos since childhood, portrayed by freelance voice-over artist, DJ and writer Daniel Edfford, who has more than 5,000 followers on TikTok.

In the video, 'Jimmy' shows viewers the most emblematic sites in Torremolinos: the beaches, Calle San Miguel, Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Plaza Vicente Aleixandre, Torre Pimentel, the churches, Casa de los Navajas, flamenco taverns, live music establishments, the water park, restaurants and the typical 'espeto' sardines and paella. In addition, the video showcases the cultural offer of the town, with a glimpse of Semana Santa, the Romería and the fair. Viewers also vicariously experience the different ways of having coffee, churros for breakfast and the characteristic way of speaking of the locals.

