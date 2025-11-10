Torremolinos music school ends season with series of free performances

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 10 November 2025, 10:42 Share

Students from the Torremolinos municipal school of music (EMM) are offering several concerts over the coming weeks, including two festive performances in the lead up to Christmas. The first concert will take place to mark International Flamenco Day, which takes place on Friday 14 November 8pm at the Peña Flamenca Amigos del Arte, located on the fairground. The performance, under the direction of guitar teacher Jaime Torres and flamenco dance teacher Fermín de Mora, will present a show featuring students and the special collaboration of Malaga-born singer Nuria Martín.

In addition, on Wednesday 19 November at 7pm, a concert will be held to celebrate Saint Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians, in the Casa de la Cultura. On this occasion, teachers and students will give a recital featuring a wide range of musical styles, representing the different instrumental specialities taught at the school. To conclude the concert, the instrumental ensemble will perform a piece featuring all of the school’s teaching staff.

During the same event, a tribute will be paid to flute teacher Keiko Takeuchi, who retired at the end of the last academic year after more than 20 years of teaching and inspiring generations of musicians.

Christmas concerts

Finally, the EMM will celebrate Christmas with two festive concerts, the first of which takes place on Tuesday 16 December at 7pm in the Casa de la Cultura, where the school’s various instrumental groups will perform a repertoire including festive classics.

The second concert will be held on Thursday 18 December at 7pm in the Isabel Manoja community centre. On this occasion, it will be the turn of the three vocal groups — the children’s, youth, and adult choirs.

Around 120 students, accompanied by their teachers, will take part in these two festive events, which mark the end of the first term of the 2025/2026 academic year.

All concerts are free, until full capacity is reached.