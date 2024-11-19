Torremolinos special employment centre produces 10,000 poinsettias in time for Christmas

The Los Pinares special employment centre, located in the municipal nursery in Torremolinos, has produced 10,000 poinsettia Christmas plants, of which, around 3,000 will be used to decorate the streets of the municipality over the festive season. Another 5,000 will be sold at the municipal nursery facility at a price of 3.70 euros, while the other 2,000 will be reserved for local associations and charities at a special price, who can in turn use them to raise funds at social events in the lead up to Christmas. These associations must place their orders by email comercial@viverolospinares.es or by WhatsApp, 626 331 075.

This year’s Christmas plant campaign offers the possibility of home delivery service from 10 to 24 December. Between 25 November and 1 December, customers can take advantage of special offers at the nursery thanks to 'Green Friday', with a 20 per cent discount on all products.

The Torremolinos municipal nursery became the Los Pinares special employment centre in 2022, the first of its kind in the province of Malaga that is municipally owned. The workforce consists of more than 30 people, of whom more than 70 per cent have disabilities.