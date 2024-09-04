Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The popular beer festival is in its eighth year. SUR.
Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year
Torremolinos moves popular German beer festival to the beach this year

The Oktober Beach Fest, held on Playa Bajondillo from Thursday 5 until Sunday 8 September, will offer classic German cuisine and beer, as well as Bavarian music

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 4 September 2024, 15:42

German culture and tradition return to Torremolinos this weekend, when the Oktober Beach Fest (formerly Fiesta de la Cerveza Oktoberfest) will be held on Playa Bajondillo from midday until midnight. This popular four-day gathering, now in its eighth year, will be held from Thursday 5 until Sunday 8 September, and this if the first time it will be held on the beach, instead of, as in past years, in the town centre.

The festival, organised by the town hall as part of the activities in the lead up to the Costa del Sol resort’s San Miguel fair, is recreational event that will allow residents and visitors to taste classic cuisine, such as German sausages, sauerkraut, pork knuckle and frikadellen, among other specialties, as well as enjoying traditional Bavarian oompah brass band music.

Likewise, varieties of beer imported from Germany and other international beer varieties from different parts of the world will be available.

