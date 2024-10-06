Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Sunday, 6 October 2024, 12:35 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has begun to send letters to the municipality’s neighbourhood communities so that those who have a swimming pool and are going to empty them for renovations or maintenance during the winter notify the administration so that this water can be used for municipal washing and cleaning work.

The initiative has the collaboration of the association of property administrators of Malaga and Melilla, and owners of swimming pools, whether private or community owned, are asked to contact the council by email - alcaldia@torremolinos.es or on 952 379 609.

Once notice has been received, the cleaning company will empty the pool, at the expense of the local administration, in order to maximise the use of water.

The council explained that the “situation of extreme drought” has resulted in it carrying out measures of this type in order “to make the most of water resources”.