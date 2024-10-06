Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos launches swimming pool initiative to 'maximise use of water'

The town hall is hoping that owners of swimming pools, whether private or community run, who plan to empty them over winter will allow the water to be used for municipal cleaning

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Sunday, 6 October 2024, 12:35

Torremolinos town hall has begun to send letters to the municipality’s neighbourhood communities so that those who have a swimming pool and are going to empty them for renovations or maintenance during the winter notify the administration so that this water can be used for municipal washing and cleaning work.

The initiative has the collaboration of the association of property administrators of Malaga and Melilla, and owners of swimming pools, whether private or community owned, are asked to contact the council by email - alcaldia@torremolinos.es or on 952 379 609.

Once notice has been received, the cleaning company will empty the pool, at the expense of the local administration, in order to maximise the use of water.

The council explained that the “situation of extreme drought” has resulted in it carrying out measures of this type in order “to make the most of water resources”.

