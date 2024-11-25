Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Participants at last year's triathlon. SUR
Torremolinos to host XXVI indoor triathlon at municipal sports complex

Torremolinos to host XXVI indoor triathlon at municipal sports complex

Registration has opened for this popular sporting event, the only one of its kind in the province, which will take place on Sunday 15 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 25 November 2024, 14:45

Torremolinos is gearing up for the XXVI indoor triathlon, the only competition of its kind in the province, which will be held on Sunday 15 December. 300 places are available for the competition and registration is open until Friday 13 December (2pm). Registration costs 15 euros, or 20 euros in the week before the competition.

The triathlon is held in the municipal sports complex and will consist of 300 metres of swimming, ten kilometres of cycling and two kilometres of running. The competition is open to everyone, from the children's category to master's level, and trophies will be awarded to the top three in each category.

The event was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, together with representatives of the Torremolinos Triathlon Club, Torremolinos Athletics Club and the Cuasicuarentones Sports Club.

"Torremolinos faces one of the most outstanding competitions of the sports calendar, a classic event that the municipality can continue to promote thanks to the Virgen del Carmen indoor pool, which allows a triathlon of these characteristics to be held in the town in the middle of December," Alcaide said.

www.torremolinos.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1

    I hate to spoil the party, but...
  2. 2 Eight-storey library opens in Estepona
  3. 3 Benalmádena plans six-month major revamp of area left untouched for several decades
  4. 4

    Change of heart
  5. 5 Ava Gardner: a lasting imprint on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Italy crowned Davis Cup champions in Malaga once again
  7. 7 Malaga CF dominate but fail to sink leaders in thrilling stalemate
  8. 8 William Kentridge's 40-metre dance against death at Malaga Picasso Museum
  9. 9 Malaga golfer claims title in major boost ahead of next week's Open de España
  10. 10 Look what the Frigiliana felines dragged in

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos to host XXVI indoor triathlon at municipal sports complex