Torremolinos to host XXVI indoor triathlon at municipal sports complex Registration has opened for this popular sporting event, the only one of its kind in the province, which will take place on Sunday 15 December

Torremolinos is gearing up for the XXVI indoor triathlon, the only competition of its kind in the province, which will be held on Sunday 15 December. 300 places are available for the competition and registration is open until Friday 13 December (2pm). Registration costs 15 euros, or 20 euros in the week before the competition.

The triathlon is held in the municipal sports complex and will consist of 300 metres of swimming, ten kilometres of cycling and two kilometres of running. The competition is open to everyone, from the children's category to master's level, and trophies will be awarded to the top three in each category.

The event was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, together with representatives of the Torremolinos Triathlon Club, Torremolinos Athletics Club and the Cuasicuarentones Sports Club.

"Torremolinos faces one of the most outstanding competitions of the sports calendar, a classic event that the municipality can continue to promote thanks to the Virgen del Carmen indoor pool, which allows a triathlon of these characteristics to be held in the town in the middle of December," Alcaide said.

www.torremolinos.es