Torremolinos to host national bodybuilding championship this weekend

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 09:58

The conference centre in Torremolinos will host the Titans of the Coast FEFF-IFBB national cup on Saturday 7 June, an event that will bring together the elite of fitness and bodybuilding.

The event, in which nearly 300 competitors are expected to take part, was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, alongside Paco Mula, representing the Spanish federation of fitness and bodybuilding, and event organiser Joaquín Almagro.

Alcaide explained that the initiative is a competition that goes “far beyond just the physical aspect”.

“Torremolinos continues to support sport and to host major events that strengthen the town’s reputation as a benchmark in this field. Participants from all corners of the country will travel to the town to take part in this Spanish cup,” he said.

The weigh-in for participants will take place on Friday at 6pm and the competition itself will begin on Saturday from 9am. Categories will range from classic bodybuilding to disciplines such as bikinis fitness and physique and wellness, showcasing the diversity and accessibility of modern fitness for all ages, body types and backgrounds.

This major event will not only highlight the competitive standard of Spanish athletes, but will also serve as inspiration for all those seeking to improve their health and quality of life through sport.