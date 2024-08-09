Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Manoja at the Red Cross centre. SUR.
Torremolinos homeless centre receives welcome donation
Charity

Torremolinos homeless centre receives welcome donation

The goods, which included dried and tinned food and hygiene products, were donated by the association Gota de Leche Bilbao

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 9 August 2024, 10:58

Opciones para compartir

The councillor for social welfare of Torremolinos town hall, Gloria Manoja, held a meeting this week with representatives of the local branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) to deliver part of the donation received from the association 'Gota de Leche Bilbao'. The goods, which included dried and tinned food and hygiene products, will be donated to the town’s reception centre for the homeless.

The presentation was also used to announce projects that this centre offers, which aim to promote the social integration and autonomy of homeless people. Specifically, work is based on four lines of intervention: the reduction of damage caused by homelessness; the promotion of emotional well-being and social activation; the covering of basic needs; and improving access to resources and social rights.

This programme is implemented in a physical space where - in a participatory and co-responsible way - dignity, trust and accompaniment are offered to those who need it.

In 2023, almost 130 people, with an average age of 49, were assisted with this project.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Drone surveillance service carries out 2,600 missions on Fuengirola beaches since June
  2. 2 EU website sets out EES border scheme, says UK Embassy
  3. 3 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  5. 5 Join an organised walk to see the Perseids meteor shower in Malaga province
  6. 6 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  7. 7 Spanish duo claim historic gold in Olympic marathon race walk mixed relay
  8. 8 Residents complain about 'poor state' of new Costa del sol green area
  9. 9 Torremolinos boosts street cleaning programme during peak summer season
  10. 10 Town hall announces completion of highly demanded Mijas Golf road safety project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad