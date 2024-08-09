Torremolinos homeless centre receives welcome donation

Tony Bryant Friday, 9 August 2024, 10:58 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The councillor for social welfare of Torremolinos town hall, Gloria Manoja, held a meeting this week with representatives of the local branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) to deliver part of the donation received from the association 'Gota de Leche Bilbao'. The goods, which included dried and tinned food and hygiene products, will be donated to the town’s reception centre for the homeless.

The presentation was also used to announce projects that this centre offers, which aim to promote the social integration and autonomy of homeless people. Specifically, work is based on four lines of intervention: the reduction of damage caused by homelessness; the promotion of emotional well-being and social activation; the covering of basic needs; and improving access to resources and social rights.

This programme is implemented in a physical space where - in a participatory and co-responsible way - dignity, trust and accompaniment are offered to those who need it.

In 2023, almost 130 people, with an average age of 49, were assisted with this project.