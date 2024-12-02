Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 2 December 2024, 08:03

Torremolinos town hall has announced that work to replace the railings on the overpass on Avenida de la Libertad that connects to the El Calvario area of the town will commence on Monday 2 December. The work on the footbridge, which offers access to the CEIP Palma de Mallorca and IES Los Manantiales schools, is necessary due to severe corrosion in several sections, which the council say is “a serious risk” to those that use the bridge.

The project, which was launched after requests by concerned local residents, is expected to take approximately three weeks, during which time the overpass will not be able to be used. The council warns of possible traffic delays on Avenida de la Libertad and Calle Pablo Iglesias while this work is in progress.

“After the demands of the members of the public concerning the poor condition of the foot bridge, the railings will be replaced, thus avoiding any accidents. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that the work may cause,” the town hall said in a statement.