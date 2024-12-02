Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The footbridge will be closed for around three weeks. SUR
Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after &#039;serious risk&#039; to users detected
Infrastructure

Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected

The safety work will commence this Monday 2 December and continue for around three weeks. The council warns of possible traffic delays on Avenida de la Libertad and Calle Pablo Iglesias while it is in progress

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 2 December 2024, 08:03

Torremolinos town hall has announced that work to replace the railings on the overpass on Avenida de la Libertad that connects to the El Calvario area of the town will commence on Monday 2 December. The work on the footbridge, which offers access to the CEIP Palma de Mallorca and IES Los Manantiales schools, is necessary due to severe corrosion in several sections, which the council say is “a serious risk” to those that use the bridge.

The project, which was launched after requests by concerned local residents, is expected to take approximately three weeks, during which time the overpass will not be able to be used. The council warns of possible traffic delays on Avenida de la Libertad and Calle Pablo Iglesias while this work is in progress.

“After the demands of the members of the public concerning the poor condition of the foot bridge, the railings will be replaced, thus avoiding any accidents. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience that the work may cause,” the town hall said in a statement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic restaurant to close in Malaga's historic city centre
  2. 2 Malaga flood hero receives recognition from city hall and the job of being king
  3. 3 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  4. 4 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Keep calm and carry on says Spanish PM over corrupt ministers claims
  6. 6 Gang transporting drugs by drone across Gibraltar Strait is stopped
  7. 7 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  8. 8 The sound of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Fuengirola theatre
  9. 9 Creating art from discarded waste
  10. 10 Road work on A-7057 in Cártama expected to cause delays next week

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected