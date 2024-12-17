Torremolinos transforms its old market into community development centre The project involved an investment of 4.8 million euros and is aimed at promoting social initiatives and building the town's business fabric

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 16:08

The Isabel Manoja community development centre, located in what used to be the old Torremolinos market, has officially opened its doors. The new multidisciplinary social centre opens following a transformation of the fish market, and involved an investment of 4.8 million euros.

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid said the space is intended for "the promotion of social initiatives, the diversification of the local economy and the improvement of the competitiveness of local commerce, in a nod to the origin of these facilities".

The new centre is also named after Isabel Manoja, an important woman in the town's recent history. "It could not be called anything other than Isabel Manoja. Because if there was anyone committed to her town, because she liked to say town, it was Isabel, with an enormous commitment and social footprint in the town," Del Cid added.

The building will be the new headquarters for several delegations and municipal services such as social welfare, education, equality, youth, employment, labour guidance unit, women's information centre, citizen participation, commerce and Torremolinos television.

"We are in a place that was once a kind of multi-purpose building that became obsolete and abandoned. Taking advantage of the same structure, and hence the fact that it is an open space, the market has been converted back into a public place, a meeting place, and also linked in some way to commerce," Del Cid said. The mayor also announced work will continue at the site in 2025, with 600,000 euros earmarked in the council's budget for the improvement of the building's surroundings.

"It is multi-purpose, with ample space, in addition to being an administrative building, it will be an exhibition centre, and a training space where we can develop shared dynamics at the disposal of our business fabric," Del Cid added.

She also pointed out there will be a multi-sensory stimulation classroom financed by the La Caixa foundation, which will help in the treatment of people with cognitive impairment. The site will also have adapted signage so it is recognisable for people with disabilities. The centre will also have toilets for ostomates, with a plan to include them in all municipal facilities. "It is a renovated, inclusive, friendly space in all senses and which I am convinced will be full of life," Del Cid pointed out.

The centre's opening ceremony was attended by the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga Patricia Navarro as well as other regional politicians, chief commissioner of the National Police in Torremolinos and Benalmádena Antonio de Haro, Isabel Manoja's daughter, María Isabel Manoja Fernández and other family members and other people from various organisations throughout the province.