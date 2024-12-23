Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Workers remove asbestos from the La Paz school in Torremolinos.
Torremolinos completes project to remove asbestos from all schools and educational centres
Built in 1968, the La Paz school was the last in the town that had the presence of this material, which can cause several types of cancer and chronic respiratory diseases

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 23 December 2024, 14:22

Torremolinos town hall has now completed the removal of asbestos in the La Paz school, the last educational centre in the town that had the presence of this material, which can cause several types of cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. With an investment of more than 20,000 euros, the work also included the improvement of the thermal insulation, responding to a demand from the parents of pupils at the school, built in 1968, and which, like so many others of the time, used asbestos in its construction.

The next phase will be the removal of asbestos-based materials, which will be carried out in all municipally-owned buildings, an action that must be completed before 2028, in accordance with the law.

The council has created a municipal census of public and private buildings that still have asbestos-based materials that can be consulted through the Torremolinos Despega app. Each building appears in a colour that indicates the existing risk: red is high risk, amber is medium risk, yellow is low risk and green is zero risk.

All buildings built after 2002 have zero risk, since that year the use of asbestos was prohibited in Spain.

