The rate of light packaging waste in Torremolinos is one of the highest on the coast. SUR.
Torremolinos collects same amount of urban waste as in 2023, despite increase in population
The town hall said there was a ten per cent increase in glass deposited in the recycling 'igloos' last year, a figure which doubles the Andalusian average and is ten per cent higher than the national average

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 12 February 2024, 16:34

Torremolinos has announced that the town generated almost the same amount of urban waste in 2023 as in the previous year, with 41,826 tonnes compared to 41,911 tonnes in 2022, despite the increase in population. The rate of urban waste generated per inhabitant per day also remained unchanged from the previous year, at 1.6 kilos. The month with the highest collection volume was August, with 4,540 tonnes.

In terms of light packaging collection, the figures indicate an increase of four per cent compared to 2022. The rate of light packaging per inhabitant per year in Torremolinos was 31 kilos, one of the highest on the Costa del Sol, after Fuengirola and Marbella.

The blue containers (paper and cardboard) collected a total of 1,135 tonnes throughout 2023, some 13 per cent more than in 2022, when it reached 1,005. The residents of the Costa del Sol town generated an average of 16 kilos of paper and cardboard per year, two kilos more than in 2022.

The town hall pointed out that there was also a ten per cent increase of glass deposited in the recycling 'igloos' last year (2,066 tonnes). The rate of glass per inhabitant per year in the municipality was 29 kilos, a figure that doubles the Andalusian average and is ten per cent higher than the national average.

