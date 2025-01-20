Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 20 January 2025, 09:50 Compartir

Torremolinos ended last December with an 11 per cent reduction in the year-on-year unemployment rate. The town closed 2024 with a decrease of 554 unemployed compared to the same month in 2023, according to data from the regional government, which establishes that the municipality ended the year with 4,899 unemployed, whereas in the same month last year, the figure stood at 5,453.

Additionally, the municipality ended December with 492 more people registered with Spain's national social security system compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of 21,907. This represents a 2.3 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, when the figure was 21,415, according to data from the ministry of inclusion, social security, and migration.

The municipality increased the number of workers within the general social security system by 361 last month, some 2.3 per cent more than in the same period of 2023 to reach 15,785. The number of self-employed workers also grew by 152 in December, reaching 5,717, which is 2.7 per cent more than in December 2023, when 5,565 were recorded.

With regard to recruitment, the month of December closed with a total of 821 new contracts, 401 corresponding to men and 420 to women. The hospitality sector stands out as the main economic activity, accounting for the majority of contracts in December. The age group between 25 and 44 years of age registers the highest number of contracts (416).