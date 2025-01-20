Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The hospitality sector accounted for the majority of work contracts last month. SUR
Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed
Employment

Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed

The hospitality sector stands out as the main economic driver, accounting for the majority of new employment contracts last month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Monday, 20 January 2025, 09:50

Torremolinos ended last December with an 11 per cent reduction in the year-on-year unemployment rate. The town closed 2024 with a decrease of 554 unemployed compared to the same month in 2023, according to data from the regional government, which establishes that the municipality ended the year with 4,899 unemployed, whereas in the same month last year, the figure stood at 5,453.

Additionally, the municipality ended December with 492 more people registered with Spain's national social security system compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of 21,907. This represents a 2.3 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, when the figure was 21,415, according to data from the ministry of inclusion, social security, and migration.

The municipality increased the number of workers within the general social security system by 361 last month, some 2.3 per cent more than in the same period of 2023 to reach 15,785. The number of self-employed workers also grew by 152 in December, reaching 5,717, which is 2.7 per cent more than in December 2023, when 5,565 were recorded.

With regard to recruitment, the month of December closed with a total of 821 new contracts, 401 corresponding to men and 420 to women. The hospitality sector stands out as the main economic activity, accounting for the majority of contracts in December. The age group between 25 and 44 years of age registers the highest number of contracts (416).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Novak Djokovic joins the heavy criticism of Rafael Nadal farewell tribute in Malaga
  2. 2 Cohousing projects grow in popularity on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Fuengirola's new flagship market project delayed until 2026
  4. 4 Danish artist captures the bold colours and essence of Andalucía
  5. 5 Junta proposes 6,000-euro fine for occupying parking spaces with bar and restaurant terraces
  6. 6 Horse-drawn carriages carrying tourists around Malaga's sights could soon be a thing of the past
  7. 7 Ouigo's double-decker, high-speed budget trains bring down Malaga-Madrid rail fares
  8. 8 Injury brings an end to Alejandro Davidovich's Australian Open hopes
  9. 9 Costa del Sol restaurant bids to win national steak tartare competition
  10. 10 Home-ophobic

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Tony Bryant. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos closed December with record drop in number of unemployed