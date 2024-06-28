Demand for abolition of Costa del Sol motorway tolls for workers, students and people with health appointments

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 28 June 2024, 13:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

With the favourable vote during the plenary session of the proposing political group, the Partido Popular, the support of VOX and the abstention of PSOE and Podemos-IU, Torremolinos town hall has approved a plan to urge central government to exempt students, workers and people who need to travel to health appointments from paying tolls on the motorways of the Costa del Sol. "We are asking for something reasonable, because the profiles of the people we are proposing do not deserve to pay the most expensive and unfair toll of all the motorways in Spain," said the spokesperson for the council, Luis Rodríguez.

The proposal also called for no price increases for the use of these toll roads in the high season, arguing that this can mean an extra outlay of up to 576 euros per month if used daily. "I believe that there are more than enough reasons to commit to these measures, unless the central government's desire to collect money comes before any other issue and maintains an injustice in Malaga that it has decided to eliminate in other regions," said Rodríguez.

Business tax

During the session, the council has also approved the new law that regulates the tax code, which had not been updated since 2008, and which aims to assess the economic and social situation of each of the areas of the municipality, so that commercial activity, hospitality and business in general have a number of parameters, rates and services that correspond to the value of the public space they occupy.

The calculations used to establish this new tax street map, according to the local administration, are based on the average representative cadastral value, the location of the public road and the state of urbanisation, the commercial density and the areas of residential or industrial use, which has resulted in three different categories that harmonise and regulate the fiscal reality of the municipality.

"With this update, the council wants to bring the principle of equality for all residents and that the streets of the municipality have an established category within a legal framework that is determined by the Supreme Court itself," councillor for finance, Miguel Quesada, said.