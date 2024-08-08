Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the municipal cleaning vehicles. SUR.
Torremolinos boosts street cleaning programme during peak summer season
Costa del Sol

Torremolinos boosts street cleaning programme during peak summer season

This extra service will include the use of six pressure washing vehicles to clean the streets in the five districts most in need each day

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 8 August 2024, 08:37

Torremolinos town hall has launched a reinforced cleaning plan from Wednesday 7 August until the first week in October. This extra service includes the use of six pressure washing vehicles to clean the streets in the five districts most "in demand" of cleaning each day, with extra shifts throughout the night.

The council said the project, which will run in line with the usual municipal cleaning programme, has been organised to take place during the high season, and specifically in August, when the population multiplies with the arrival of tourists and people who have a second home in the town.

The campaign has been launched to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors, and also to maintain the good image of the municipality.

The areas in which the project will be concentrated are La Leala-Cantarranas-El Pinillo, El Pozuelo, Benyamina, La Colina and Los Álamos.

