Torremolinos beaches enjoy busy summer season with zero serious incidents

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Torremolinos town hall has announced that no major incidents were reported by the special rescue and lifeguard services employed on its beaches between 1 June and 30 September. The lifeguard service, run by the company Ambumar SyA, carried out a total of 782 actions during the summer season, almost half of them (363) being related to the accessibility points on the coast. The lifeguards dealt with around 250 minor injuries and incidents involving jellyfish and spider fish stings, of which, just over 60 were transferred to a health centre for medical evaluation.

Throughout the four-month period, the lifeguard services carried out 42 rescue missions, all of which were successfully completed without any drownings or deaths.

The rescue and beach safety team was made up of 27 personnel, including lifeguards, municipal beach assistants, medical and civil protection volunteers and Local Police officers, who had at their disposal two jet skis, a boat, a rapid intervention vehicle and an advanced life support ambulance.

Beaches councillor Miguel Domínguez thanked all personnel involved "for their work and dedication during the bathing season".

"We are very satisfied with the work carried out by the safety and security programme launched this summer on the beaches of the municipality. Foremost, it should be noted that there have been no deaths on the Torremolinos coast during this summer period despite the massive influx of bathers to the beaches of the town," he said.