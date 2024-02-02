Torremolinos announces 30 per cent increase in budget to help minors with specific needs

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 2 February 2024, 10:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town has launched this year’s initiative to finance the treatment of minors with specific needs, a project that will provide the necessary care to improve the quality of life and the development and well-being of the child and their family.

The support will include early care, psychological care, speech therapy, psychomotor skills, social skills, attention to sensory deficiencies and educational reinforcement for children with learning difficulties.

Last year, aid was provided to 29 local children, with an average of 120 euros per month. This year, the budget has been increased by 15,000 euros, to 50,000 euros, which the town hall said means that 30 per cent more minors will be able to be cared for.

The council pointed out that this aid will benefit minors with specific needs duly accredited by means of a disability certificate or report from a specialist doctor, and whose family cannot afford adequate treatment due to economic reasons. The grants will be awarded to families whose individual income does not exceed the annual IPREM (Indicador Público de Renta de Efectos Múltiples) of 8,400 euros.

The application period for these grants will remain open until 30 September, or until the budget is exhausted. Applications can be submitted in person at the social services department at the town hall, or on www.torremolinos.es.