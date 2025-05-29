Torremolinos announces complete renovation of the 19th century ‘Barrabino’ mansion will be finished within a year

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Thursday, 29 May 2025, 19:36 Compartir

The comprehensive redevelopment of the Casa de María Barrabino in the centre of Torremolinos will become a reality within “11 months” - the time allocated for the completion of works that have already begun on the iconic 19th-century building. The project will transform the property into a heritage and cultural centre, with a dedicated space for the history of tourism in the municipality, as previously announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, during the Fitur tourism fair.

The mayor visited the site on Thursday (29 May), to see the progress that has been made on the project, which has an investment of over 2.5 million euros. The mayor said that work includes the full restoration of the building, enhancing its value and giving it a new socio-cultural and administrative purpose.

“It’s not just a simple refurbishment. We’re talking about a comprehensive intervention to enhance the value of a 19th-century building, a part of Torremolinos’ history, and make it available for local residents. To that end, work will be carried out on the entire building, especially the internal structure, roofs and installations. Energy efficiency and accessibility features will also be included,” explained Del Cid.

The project also includes landscaping work on the gardens and surrounding area.