Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The 19th-century house is currently undergoing extensive renovation work. SUR
Heritage

Torremolinos announces complete renovation of the 19th century ‘Barrabino’ mansion will be finished within a year

The 2.5-million-euro project will transform the property into a heritage and cultural centre, with a dedicated space for the history of tourism in the municipality

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Thursday, 29 May 2025, 19:36

The comprehensive redevelopment of the Casa de María Barrabino in the centre of Torremolinos will become a reality within “11 months” - the time allocated for the completion of works that have already begun on the iconic 19th-century building. The project will transform the property into a heritage and cultural centre, with a dedicated space for the history of tourism in the municipality, as previously announced by the town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, during the Fitur tourism fair.

The mayor visited the site on Thursday (29 May), to see the progress that has been made on the project, which has an investment of over 2.5 million euros. The mayor said that work includes the full restoration of the building, enhancing its value and giving it a new socio-cultural and administrative purpose.

“It’s not just a simple refurbishment. We’re talking about a comprehensive intervention to enhance the value of a 19th-century building, a part of Torremolinos’ history, and make it available for local residents. To that end, work will be carried out on the entire building, especially the internal structure, roofs and installations. Energy efficiency and accessibility features will also be included,” explained Del Cid.

The project also includes landscaping work on the gardens and surrounding area.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  3. 3 Watch as SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards ceremony on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps
  6. 6 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025
  8. 8 Marbella foundation launches pioneering healthcare mission in Sierra Leone
  9. 9 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June
  10. 10 Mijas town hall celebrates 40 years of help and support for the foreign community

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos announces complete renovation of the 19th century ‘Barrabino’ mansion will be finished within a year

Torremolinos announces complete renovation of the 19th century ‘Barrabino’ mansion will be finished within a year