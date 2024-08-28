Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Events councillor announces the new festival. SUR.
Torremolinos adds new music festival to extended summer cultural agenda
Torremolinos adds new music festival to extended summer cultural agenda

The additional event will be staged at the Principe de Asturias municipal auditorium and feature several pop, soul, rock, flamenco and reggaeton bands

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 15:00

Torremolinos will host a new festival in September to extend its summer cultural calendar in the lead up to its annual fair in honour of its patron, Arcangel San Miguel.

Feria Fest Torremolinos will be held on Saturday 21 September at the Principe de Asturias municipal auditorium and will present a live concert performed by several bands, including La La Love You, Karavana, Colectivo Da Silva and Lord Malvo, along with several established DJs. The bands perform a variety of different genres, such as pop, punk, soul, reggaeton, rock and flamenco.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, cost 25 euros and are available from www.lasttour.org

Events councillor José Manuel Ruiz Rivas said: “This event is a way of reclaiming our identity and our way of being, and it could not be any other month than September, the month of our autonomy, of our patron and of other very important festivities, such as tourist day. The festival joins these with this first edition, which we hope will be consolidated and marked on the calendar for all residents and visitors.”

