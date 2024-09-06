Torremolinos adds booming trend contest to its San Miguel fair sports agenda

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 6 September 2024, 08:28 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos has announced it will host a ‘functional race’ on Saturday 14 September, an additional activity that is part of this month’s sports programme in the lead up to the San Miguel fair. The race will be held on the athletics track of the municipal sports complex and the circuit is composed of a series of obstacles that test elements of strength, skill and endurance.

Registration for the race has already opened and can be made through the Torremolinos Despega app. In total, 80 places are offered in the men’s, women’s and mixed pairs categories.

The competition, which starts at 9am, will offer medals for the first three classified in each category.

The event was announced by sports councillor Ramón Alcaide, who said, "This year we have incorporated the race into the sports activities prior to the fair. We know the pull of this physical discipline, which we have been able to verify with the great response that the functional training activity has had this summer in our municipality.”

Functional training is a booming sports modality that is based on performing exercises that adapt to the natural movements of the human body to work muscles and joints.