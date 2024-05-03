Record visitor and overnight stay numbers in Torremolinos for third month on the trot

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Friday, 3 May 2024, 14:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos accumulated its third consecutive record month of visitors and overnight stays in March: 25 per cent more than in 2023, which was already a record year. Last month, the Costa del Sol town recoded 95,401 visitors, some 18,974 more than in the same period of the previous year, according to information from the Andalusian hotel occupancy survey of Spain's INE national institute of statistics (INE), which detected a notable surge in visitors, both national and foreign. The number of foreign visitors rose to 40,598, an increase of 45 per cent. Likewise, the number of foreign visitors increased by 17 per cent to 54,803.

Visitors from the United Kingdom were the most numerous foreign tourists in March, reaching 16,229, 4,365 more than last year, an increase of 37 per cent. The German market also grew in March, with 5,459 visitors, 39 per cent more than last year. There was a notable increase in tourists from France, which last month accounted for 2,626 visitors, 48 per cent more than in March 2023. Other growing markets are Canada, with 1,589 visitors; Poland, with 2,038; and Denmark, with 1,988.

Another significant figure is the increase in the number of staff employed in the hotels, which stood at 2,980 people, 828 more than last year, a 38 per cent increase. Torremolinos also increased the number of hotel beds available in March to 20,963, which is 23 per cent more than last year, with an increase of 3,903 beds. The occupancy rate for hotel beds was 67 per cent, with 70 per cent at weekends.