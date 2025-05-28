These are the winners of the SUR in English Top International Business Guide Awards 2025

Jennie Rhodes Benalmádena Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 16:00 | Updated 16:27h. Compartir

SUR in English’s third Top International Business Guide and Awards event is taking place this evening, Wednesday 28 May, at the Beach Club - Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. The event is sponsored by CaixaBank has the support and collaboration of the Junta de Andalucía's minister of finance and the president of the CEM Malaga business association.

SUR in English will be joined by the first deputy mayor of Benalmádena, Presi Aguilera, representatives from the Malaga consular corps and the British Chamber of Commerce. Businesses, authorities and organisations that reflect the wide range of nationalities in the south of Spain will also be attending the event.

The Top International Business Guide and Awards continues to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain. The companies being presented with Top International Business Awards at this evening's event are Helle Hollis and EY GDS Spain.

Helle Hollis

Helle Hollis, founded in 1982 by Holger Helle from Denmark, is one of the most well-known names for car rental on the Costa del Sol. Over its more than 40 years of history, Helle Hollis has become one of the most recognised and valued hire car companies among the international community. Depending on the time of year, the company has between 700-1500 vehicles at its main depot.

The head office is located near to Malaga Airport and the company is a firm favourite with tourists and residents alike. Helle Hollis’ multi-lingual team is on hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help clients to discover the Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucía behind the wheel of one of their cars.

EY GDS Spain

EY GDS Spain has evolved from simply providing delivery support to becoming a world class company helping its clients grow, manage and transform their businesses. Supported by over 74,000 professionals, EY GDS Spain delivers strategic business solutions across 20 countries and 21 cities.

In 2022 EY opened its EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Spain office at Málaga TechPark. Since then, the company has experienced a sustained growth in its workforce, positioning itself as one of the companies with the greatest global projection in the province.

EY GDS sees Malaga as the ideal location thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, connectivity, quality of life and globality. The company works closely with the international community on the Costa del Sol and is “proud of the positive impact” it has had in Malaga province.

Top International Business Guide

The Top International Business Guide, which will be published inside SUR in English and online on Friday 30 May, will feature companies across a wide range of sectors and industries from healthcare and education to banking, real estate and technology.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have to hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

The event forms part of SUR in English's 40th anniversary celebrations and provides the perfect opportunity for the newspaper to reiterate its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".

The event starts at 8.30pm and will be live streamed on www.surinenglish.com.