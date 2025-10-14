Procedures for reopening of iconic Costa del Sol amusement park are 'progressing according to plan'

José Carlos García Benalmádena Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:07 Share

The real estate group Tremón has presented "in due time and form" to Benalmádena town hall the technical documentation necessary to initiate the urban transformation action in the general urban development plan (PGOU) that will enable the reopening of the currently closed Tívoli amusement park. This is "a necessary step to carry out all the planned interventions in the area" within the "long bureaucratic process" initiated a few months ago between the owners of the land and the local administration of Benalmadena, which, according to the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, "is progressing according to plan".

"The road to see Tivoli open again is advancing steadily and correctly, meeting all the deadlines established in the agreement," said Lara, who emphasised that the aim of this road is to "fulfil" a "commitment to the residents of Benalmádena and the workers of Tivoli", which is none other than to get the park reopened "as soon as possible".

"We are not only going to recover a symbol of Benalmádena and the Costa del Sol; we are going to boost our tourist attraction and generate numerous jobs"

The mayor said that the project for Tivoli and its surroundings envisages an investment of between 100 and 200 million euros and is expected to generate up to 1,000 new jobs in a large tourist and commercial complex with two hotels and a shopping centre. The agreement signed between the council and the owner establishes that the surface area of the future amusement park will be larger than the previous one and establishes as obligations, on the one hand, the continuity of the former workers and, on the other hand, that no component of the complex can open before the amusement park.

Lara said he was delighted to have resumed dialogue with the owner company and to have reached "a meeting point that is going to be very beneficial" for the town. "Not only are we going to recover a symbol of Benalmádena and the whole of the Costa del Sol, but we are also going to boost the tourist attraction of our municipality and generate numerous jobs," the mayor concluded.