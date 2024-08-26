Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The councillor for trade in front of the new facilities. SUR
Chemical loos installed next to Tivoli to serve Benalmádena&#039;s weekly street market
Infrastructure

Chemical loos installed next to Tivoli to serve Benalmádena's weekly street market

The toilets will be available for shoppers and stall holders during the hours the market is open for trading

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Monday, 26 August 2024, 21:32

The area next to the closed Tivoli amusement park, where the Benalmádena street market is held every Friday, will now have chemical toilets in response to a request from those responsible for the stalls set up there. The service, contracted by the town hall, will be in operation on Fridays between 7am and 2.30pm during market trading hours.

Commerce councillor Raúl Campos, said that for "many years, those responsible for the stalls, as well as shoppers, had been requesting the implementation of this public service", which is why the initiative has been promoted. "We believe that, in summer, and with temperatures so high, this was very necessary and more than justified. We do not understand why it had not been responded to before by the previous council," Campos said.

"Shoppers and those responsible for the stalls had to go to businesses close to the area because there is no sewage or water installation on the land where the market is held. The local government team of mayor Juan Antonio Lara listens to the demands and needs of everyone," he added.

