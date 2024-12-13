Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

McDonald's opens new restaurant in Benalmádena and serves up jobs for 40 local staff

Located in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, the branch has two floors, with the takeaway on the ground floor and the dining area and terraces on the upper level

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Friday, 13 December 2024, 13:45

The new McDonald's in Benalmádena opened its doors on Friday 13 December at 2pm. Located in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel, the restaurant will employ 40 people, 70 per cent of which are from the municipality.

The new restaurant has two floors facing the Avenida de la Estación. The kitchen will be located on the ground floor and the upper floor will house the dining area as well as two terraces that can be uncovered at certain times of the year, and a large open terrace, according to the owner of the establishment, Carolina López.

In total, the business can accommodate 170 customers at the same time, served initially by a staff of 40 people, "with permanent contracts", according to López, who highlighted the "quality employment" generated for workers of all profiles and age ranges. "Young talent is important, but experts bring a lot to the table, an example of which is the manager of this new restaurant, who has been working with us for thirty years," she said.

New McDonald's located on Avenida de la Estación. L. Cádiz

The new restaurant will operate with a lift system (dumbwaiter) that only three McDonald's restaurants in Spain have and this will be the first in Andalucia. Also, as in other McDonald's restaurants, customers will be able to order from their table via an app installed on their mobile phone.

Six franchises

This new McDonald's will have an exclusive delivery window, "so that the riders will not have to enter the restaurant", said López. She highlighted the link between her company and Benalmádena and the whole province of Malaga, as this is the sixth McDonald's franchise they have opened in the province: two in Benalmádena, two in Torremolinos and two in Malaga.

In the case of Benalmádena, this family-run company, which employs some 200 people throughout the province, opened the first McDonald's 27 years ago, in Plaza Solymar. That restaurant, which operated for many years, no longer exists. The one in Benalmádena Costa, located close to El Bil-Bil castle, is still in existence.

