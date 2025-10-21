The popular boating lake in a Torremolinos park is empty now: so what happens next?

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 17:24 Share

Torremolinos town hall is bidding farewell to the saddening emptiness of the Parque de la Batería lake.

After a dry season, the expanse will soon be refilled with non-potable water from the groundwater reserves just below the lake.

This flow emerges through the car park on Avenida Carlota Alessandri, at sea level, above which rises Montemar by about 30 metres, the area where the green zone is located.

Installations

At the moment, the town hall is checking the motors and replacing the pumps that were in poor condition due to disuse.

Back in 2024, in order to reduce water consumption, the town hall decided to use the water for irrigation and washing. The lake, which has a capacity of around 8,000 litres, was emptied in August.

Natural refill

The heavy rains in October last year caused the water to naturally return to the pond. Later, however, the artificial lake ran out of water again.

The problems of maintaining the park's lake in all its splendour also led the town hall to suspend boating trips. In addition, the authorities started to consider long-term solutions, such as reducing the space occupied by the boating lake and allocating part of the area to other, "dry" attractions.

In neighbouring Benalmádena, the Parque de la Paloma - the "green lung" of the municipality - also has a huge artificial lake. It has been supplied with reclaimed water for irrigation since 2023. The measure was implemented as a result of the drought and the limitations imposed by the regional government, although it had been authorised since 2008.

Torremolinos has signed an agreement with Malaga and the provincial authority to have a stable recycled water supply from the city - a resource with which it will be able to supply the lake, once renovation work has been completed.