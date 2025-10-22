Torremolinos illegal dump is now history

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 22 October 2025, 16:42 Share

The so-called "last great urban waste dump in Andalucía" no longer exists. The illegal landfill in Torremolinos, located at the foot of the mountain, operated for 21 years, between 1990 and 2011, during which time it accumulated 1.6 million cubic metres of all kinds of waste, without a permit.

This led the European Commission to impose a million-euro fine on Spain for the poor management of this and some 50 other similar complexes.

Efforts to put an end to this black spot began in 2023, with the transfer of almost 684,000 cubic metres of waste to a new site and the planting of 75,536 bushes to contribute to its decontamination. This initiative over a 52,300-square metre area cost a total of seven million euros, financed by the EU. The work was carried out by the joint venture formed by Jarquil from Almeria and Rialsa from Malaga.

The sealing of the landfill site started this past April, when the rest of the rubbish was removed. Subsequently, more trees were planted and the project is now fully finished.

Biowindows

To begin curbing the degradation of these lands, cutting-edge technology has been used, such as biowindows capable of oxidising methane, which is produced as a result of activities highly harmful to the environment. This system works by combining substrates that create the optimal conditions for gas elimination without resorting to traditional combustion flares, which, due to the age of the waste, would not have been effective.

Jarquil also came up with other innovative solutions to prevent landslides and to ensure the safety of workers. A team of 20 "highly qualified" professionals took part in this task.

With this intervention, the ultimate goal is to prevent the infiltration of rainwater and possible runoff, as well as to facilitate the controlled extraction of gases generated by the decomposition of organic matter.

Administrative tangle

Back in 2023, former regional minister of the environment Ramón Fernández-Pacheco said that starting the landfill closure process was challenged by "a real administrative tangle".

To understand this mess, we have to go back to 2006, when the regional government of Andalucía, opened a sanctioning file and found that the dump had no administrative authorisation. Moreover, it posed a risk of contamination to the mountain's underground aquifers.

The local government team, however, refused and a five-year litigation process began, until a Malaga court ordered the closure of the facility.

The only pending task at the moment is a visit by the current regional minister of the environment, Lina García, who has to assess the work done. Back in August, Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid shared a video in which she announced that the old illegal dumpster has been turned into a public space to "be enjoyed by all".

Local council agreement

In November 2024, Torremolinos town hall approved compliance with a 2018 agreement, according to which the waste that had been left at the landfill was to be moved to land belonging to the company that exploits the San Miguel quarry.

In exchange, the town hall had to make available another plot of land that would allow it to expand its activity. The council had to request from the regional government a declaration of prevailing general or public interest over the forested area of the plot in question. The 11.27-hectare plot, part of Torremolinos' heritage, is now available to the company.