Days are finally numbered for Vista del Rey hotel in Benalmádena

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Monday, 9 June 2025, 11:46 Compartir

Now it is no longer called Hotel Vista del Rey, it is called Vive Costa Azul and this summer it is running at full capacity. Last weekend it was fully booked and in two weeks it will be fully booked again. This aparthotel, situated in the Torremuelle area of Benalmádena Costa, has 61 studio flats, 46 parking spaces and communal areas, all of which are open and in good condition. However, it also has a demolition order about to be signed.

Benalmádena town hall recently signed a credit supplement, a kind of addition to the budget foreseen to be executed this year and in it numerous items are contemplated for different purposes, among them, the reservation of 30,000 euros for the demolition of this hotel.

Urban planning and tourism councillor Presi Aguilera was categorical when referring to the issue: "There is no other way. There is a Supreme Court ruling which is final, against which there is no appeal and which orders the demolition of the hotel."

Aguilera acknowledged that the hotel has an opening licence and is therefore in operation. According to her, these are two different issues that are on two different tracks. The fact is that the demolition study has already been done, the demolition itself has already been budgeted for, and as soon as the money is available, "it will be executed", something for which there is still no specific date set.

When this happens, the struggle of the residents of Torremuelle, which began more than 20 years ago when the construction of this aparthotel, situated next to the Cercanías train stop, was illegally permitted, will come to an end.

The case dates back to 2001, when the then mayor, Enrique Bolín, granted the building permit by means of a mayoral decree. The community of owners of the development then took the matter to court as they considered that the procedure was riddled with irregularities.

The court case has been open for years because the promoter of the establishment and the town hall itself have appealed the rulings. In May 2021, the Supreme Court closed the case by rejecting the council's appeal against the ruling handed down by the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA), which in 2020 ordered the demolition of the building within a maximum period of three months.