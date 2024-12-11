Complete renovation of Jesús Cautivo park in Benalmádena has begun

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 17:34

Benalmádena town hall has announced that work has begun on the remodelling of the Jesús Cautivo park, located in the Carola neighbourhood in Arroyo de la Miel. The work, which began last week and will last approximately three months, is part of the area of urban regeneration and renewal plan (ARRU), which has allocated a budget of more than 150,000 euros, to which has also been added the contribution of 135,000 euros made by the town hall.

The project, which covers an area of 1,582 square metres, will consist of improvements to the Carola III-IV Mirador de Myramar residents' association kiosk and its surroundings; the extension of the stage for neighbourhood events; the renovation of the pavement, thus giving the park a homogeneous appearance; the installation of new LED technology lights; the replacement of street furniture and railings; and the addition of a children's playground.

The town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said, "The work being carried out involves a green area of great importance for the Carola neighbourhood. We aim to improve the quality of life and social interaction of its residents by transforming this space, providing it with new furniture and improving its infrastructure."

Councillor for urban planning Presi Aguilera added, "The project includes work on the kiosk, which will consist of both the improvement of the existing installation used by the association, as well as the surroundings of the square, cleaning and painting the vertical parameters, and repairing damage caused by vandalism." She also pointed out that ceramic paving stones have been chosen for the square due to their durability and easy maintenance.