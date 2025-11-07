Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The route will offer tapas based on local specialties. SUR
Food and drink

Torremolinos gets creative with local specialities during its popular tapas route

More than 30 bars and restaurants are taking part in the culinary initiative between 14 and 23 November

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:46

More than 30 restaurants and bars are taking part in the 16th Ruta de la Tapa (tapas route) in Torremolinos, which takes place from 14 to 23 November. During this initiative, participating establishments will offer a drink (water, soft drink, wine or small beer) and a variety of specially prepared tapas based on local specialties for the price of three euros.

The participating venues are divided across the four areas of Torremolinos: La Carihuela/Bajondillo, El Calvario, the town centre and Playamar/Los Álamos. Among them are Bar El Toro, Gastronómica Roma, La Bodega, Le Grand Café Torremolinos, MC Jamón, Pizzería La Favorita, Taberna Andaluza Rufino, Taberna Biznaguera Casa Pepa, Cervecería Twister and Restaurante Aguardiente.

Customers who wish to take part in the route can collect their ‘tapas passport’, available in both Spanish and English, either at the participating venues or from Torremolinos town hall. Once completed, participants will be entered into a prize draw for a range of gifts donated by the bars and restaurants taking part.

Participants will also be able to rate each tapa, and awards will be presented for the ‘favourite tapa’, ‘most creative tapa’ and ‘best service’.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  4. 4 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  5. 5 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  6. 6 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  7. 7 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  8. 8 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  10. 10 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Torremolinos gets creative with local specialities during its popular tapas route

Torremolinos gets creative with local specialities during its popular tapas route