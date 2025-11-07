Torremolinos gets creative with local specialities during its popular tapas route

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 7 November 2025, 11:46 Share

More than 30 restaurants and bars are taking part in the 16th Ruta de la Tapa (tapas route) in Torremolinos, which takes place from 14 to 23 November. During this initiative, participating establishments will offer a drink (water, soft drink, wine or small beer) and a variety of specially prepared tapas based on local specialties for the price of three euros.

The participating venues are divided across the four areas of Torremolinos: La Carihuela/Bajondillo, El Calvario, the town centre and Playamar/Los Álamos. Among them are Bar El Toro, Gastronómica Roma, La Bodega, Le Grand Café Torremolinos, MC Jamón, Pizzería La Favorita, Taberna Andaluza Rufino, Taberna Biznaguera Casa Pepa, Cervecería Twister and Restaurante Aguardiente.

Customers who wish to take part in the route can collect their ‘tapas passport’, available in both Spanish and English, either at the participating venues or from Torremolinos town hall. Once completed, participants will be entered into a prize draw for a range of gifts donated by the bars and restaurants taking part.

Participants will also be able to rate each tapa, and awards will be presented for the ‘favourite tapa’, ‘most creative tapa’ and ‘best service’.