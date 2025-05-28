SUR in English hosts the 2025 Top International Business Guide and Awards on the Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Benalmádena Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 21:51 Compartir

Around 100 representatives from businesses, authorities and organisations that reflect the wide range of nationalities in the south of Spain attended SUR in English’s third Top International Business Guide and Awards on Wednesday 28 May, at the Beach Club Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol.

The event was sponsored by CaixaBank and had the support and collaboration of the Junta de Andalucía's minister of finance and the president of the CEM Malaga Business. SUR in English was joined by the first deputy mayor of Benalmádena, Presi Aguilera, and representatives from the Malaga consular corps and the British Chamber of Commerce.

The Top International Business Guide and Awards continues to showcase the international business community in the south of Spain. The companies presented with Top International Business Awards at this evening's event were Helle Hollis, one of the most well-known names for car rental on the Costa del, and EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Spain.

David Andrews from SUR in English started the proceedings by welcoming everyone and introduced SUR in English editor Rachel Haynes, who thanked CaixaBank, Benalmádena town hall and Holiday World. Recalling that the event forms part of the newspaper’s year-long celebration of its 40th anniversary, she said we are here to celebrate “40 years of supporting local business in the south of Spain to celebrate international business.” She concluded, “It’s wonderful to see so many familiar and new faces”.

Zoom Some of the those who attended the awards ceremony. Salvador Salas

Genoveva Gutiérrez, CaixaBank area director for Marbella Costa del Sol, said “CaixaBank recognises the international representatives here” and added that the bank is a “benchmark for international business” and “offers specialist in finance, international trade and start up and present in more than 20 countries” with a website available in English, French and German.

Presi Aguilera welcomed guests to Benalmádena and said, “I would like to celebrate how local business and entrepreneurs are fundamental to our community and bring life to our neighbourhoods from beach bars to international technology companies. They are not just businesses, they are places to meet and connect. There is a myriad of different companies, each one making our community wealthier and stronger. The Costa del Sol is often seen through tourism but Benalmadena is very proud of its diverse business sector.”

Awards

This year’s Top International Business Awards went to EY GDS Spain and Helle Hollis car rental.

María Luz Aguilera López, Executive Director of EY GDS Spain, received the prize from Genoveva Gutierrez. “Thank you very much for this award. It is very special for us. We have grown to 900 people in the three years we have been in Malaga and we would like to be 2000.”

She added that the company has 25 nationalities working in Malaga offices where they host clients from all over the world. “There are lots of opportunities for young people to grow here,” she said. She also extended her thanks to the Andalucía Technology Park, who she said are “always supporting big companies”. She also thanked the University of Malaga “which provides an amazing amount of talent”.

EY GDS Spain has evolved from simply providing delivery support to becoming a world class collaborator helping its clients grow, manage and transform their businesses. Supported by over 74,000 professionals, EY GDS Spain delivers strategic business solutions across 20 countries and 21 cities.

In 2022 EY opened its EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) Spain office at Málaga TechPark. Since then, the company has experienced a sustained growth in its workforce, positioning itself as one of the companies with the greatest global projection in the province.

EY GDS sees Malaga as the ideal location thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, connectivity, quality of life and globality. The company works closely with the international community on the Costa del Sol and is “proud of the positive impact” it has had in Malaga province.

Helle Hollis

Søren Hansen, CEO of Helle Hollis received the award from first deputy mayor of Benalmádena, Presi Aguilera. “Thank you very much from SUR in English for this fantastic award. We have been around for more than 40 years like SUR in English,” he said before congratulating the newspaper on its 40th anniversary.

“I think we can say that we are both going very strong. We have been working together for those forty years. It has been a fantastic medium for us to connect and communicate with the foreign community on the Costa del Sol,” he said. Hansen also thanked CaixaBank with whom the company has been working for many years.

Helle Hollis, founded in 1982 by Holger Helle from Denmark, is one of the most well-known names for car rental on the Costa del. Over its more than 40 years of history, Helle Hollis has become one of the most recognised and valued hire car companies among the international community. Depending on the time of year, the company has between 700-1,500 vehicles at their main depot.

The head office is located two minutes from Malaga Airport and is a firm favourite with tourists and residents alike. Helle Hollis’ multi-lingual team is on hand 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to help clients to discover the Costa del Sol and the rest of Andalucía behind the wheels of one of their cars.

David Andrews congratulated the award winners and invited the guests to stay and enjoy the opportunity to have a drink and canapes and take the opportunity to network.

Top International Business Guide

The Top International Business Guide, which will be published inside SUR in English and online on Friday 30 May, will feature companies across a wide range of sectors and industries from healthcare and education to banking, real estate and technology.

The ideal publication to keep on the coffee table, readers will have to hand the most comprehensive directory of professional services for the international community in the south of Spain, from financial advisers to healthcare.

The event forms part of SUR in English's 40th anniversary celebrations and provides the perfect opportunity for the newspaper to reiterate its commitment to "linking communities and supporting local businesses".