Stories About Benahavis cultural programme will conclude with talk by local media coach

Tony Bryant Benahavís Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 12:56 Share

To conclude this year’s series of cultural talks, the professional communicator and media coach Esther Ráez will deliver a special talk titled Why History Is Good for You. Known for her insightful and creative approach to communication, Ráez will explore how history shapes our understanding of identity, community and “the stories that define us, both individually and collectively”.

Throughout 2025, the series – Stories About Benahavís - has brought together leading voices in literature, culture and thought, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to rediscover the town through its history and the people who have shaped it. The initiative reflects the strong commitment of the town hall to foster cultural dialogue and engagement in Benahavís’ growing community.

The series included a variety of cultural encounters, from literary presentations, such as journalist and writer John Julius Reel, and other personalities from various fields of culture.

The final talk will take place at Benahavis town hall on Tuesday 25 November at 5.30pm. Admission is free until full capacity is reached, with no prior registration required.