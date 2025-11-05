Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Professional communicator and media coach Esther Ráez. SUR
What to do

Stories About Benahavis cultural programme will conclude with talk by local media coach

Why History is Good for You will explore “the stories that define us, both individually and collectively”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benahavís

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 12:56

To conclude this year’s series of cultural talks, the professional communicator and media coach Esther Ráez will deliver a special talk titled Why History Is Good for You. Known for her insightful and creative approach to communication, Ráez will explore how history shapes our understanding of identity, community and “the stories that define us, both individually and collectively”.

Throughout 2025, the series – Stories About Benahavís - has brought together leading voices in literature, culture and thought, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to rediscover the town through its history and the people who have shaped it. The initiative reflects the strong commitment of the town hall to foster cultural dialogue and engagement in Benahavís’ growing community.

The series included a variety of cultural encounters, from literary presentations, such as journalist and writer John Julius Reel, and other personalities from various fields of culture.

The final talk will take place at Benahavis town hall on Tuesday 25 November at 5.30pm. Admission is free until full capacity is reached, with no prior registration required.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  4. 4 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  5. 5 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  6. 6 Flags to fly at half-mast for death of Admiral Sir Benjamin Bathurst
  7. 7 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  8. 8 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  9. 9 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  10. 10 Granada, dreams you can live

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Stories About Benahavis cultural programme will conclude with talk by local media coach

Stories About Benahavis cultural programme will conclude with talk by local media coach