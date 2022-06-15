Spanish for foreigners among courses available at the Universidad Popular in Torremolinos The municipal education facility has a total of 4,113 places available for courses in DIY, sculpture, dressmaking, photography, carpentry, computer science and painting, along with several language courses, including Spanish for foreigners

The Universidad Popular de Torremolinos has announced that the registration period for those wishing to enrol in one of the many Spanish courses and workshops available for the next academic year (2022/23) can do so from Monday 18 July until the places are filled.

The municipal university, which offers workshops of different types aimed at people of all ages, has a total of 4,113 places for courses in DIY, sculpture, dressmaking, photography, carpentry, computer science, painting and acting, among others. The curriculum will also include several language courses, including Chinese, German, French and Spanish for foreigners.

Other activities include the senior club course, which offers several classes aimed at people over 65 years of age.

The fee for enrolment is ten euros, while courses cost between 15 and 20 euros per month.

There are discounts in the monthly fees for some groups and individuals, including children under nine years of age, pensioners, the long-term unemployed, victims of gender violence, people with a degree of disability greater than 65 per cent and people at risk of social exclusion.

Registration for the courses, which will begin on 3 October 2022 and will end on 30 June 2023, can be made in person at the Palacio de Deportes San Miguel from Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm. Registration can also be made by telephone, 952 058 087/8, or by e-mail upt@torremolinos.es

For more information, see www.torremolinos.es