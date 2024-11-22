Skating rink included in 2025 budget for Torremolinos

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor Margarita del Cid and councillor Miguel Quesada. J. R. C.
Costa del Sol

The overall municipal spending allocated for next year is 117.9 million euros, following an increase in income of 2.47% compared to 2024

J. Rodríguez Cámara

Friday, 22 November 2024, 12:12

Torremolinos town hall has presented its draft municipal budget for 2025. It is likely to be passed at the end of the month, given the absolute majority of the ruling PP party.

The overall figure allocated for next year is 117.9 million euros, following an increase in income of 2.47% compared to 2024.

Several major municipal works have been budgeted which will often be jointly funded by other sources. These include the Cañada de los Cardos sewerage works and the connection of the municipality with the Emasa supply network to receive regenerated water from Malaga.

Also included is the acquisition of the indoor skating rink for 240,000. As for social spending, there will be 7.19 million euros allocated, 1.2 more than in 2024. The mobility budget in 2025 will have more than 500,000 euros, almost doubling the amount allocated this year.

