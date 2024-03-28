Roman remains project in Benalmádena Costa to be revived after 40 years The Benalroma site is to be part of a local archaeology route that also takes in Torremuelle and Los Molinillos

The current state of the Benalroma villa, underneath the building of the same name.

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 28 March 2024, 11:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The mayor of Benalmádena has announced a plan to get the remains of a Roman villa in Benalmádena Costa ready to open to visitors. The archaeological remains under the Benalroma building in Avenida de las Palmeras were discovered 40 years ago and include one of the two villas known to have been in the area in the first century AD. According to the town hall, the remains reveal what was a gardened area with an elongated fountain from which water cascaded down to the beach.

This shows the social and economic importance of the owner of the villa, which would have been decorated in marble, red stucco, tiles and seashells.

Since the remains were discovered in the 1980s they have been protected by the building, but practically forgotten.

According to mayor Juan Antonio Lara, Benalroma will become part of the archaeological route being mapped out for visitors in Benalmádena Costa. Other points on the tour will be the Centro de la Historia and the archaeological remains of Los Molinillos, which formed part of the industrial area of the Benalroma villa.

The Benalroma project currently being drawn up envisages the restoration of the remains and the possible creation of viewing walkways and lighting, among other work.

This announcement follows details of work to improve the remains of the Roman villa in Torremuelle and security in the area.

Meanwhile, also this week, the town hall has said that work at the Los Molinillos site is almost complete. The project, which began in January, has a budget of 267,000 euros and includes the creation of walkways, ramps and a LED lighting system so the ruins can be viewed by the public.