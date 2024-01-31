Reopening of two car parks with almost 800 spaces at just one euro per day will make Benalmádena 'more accessible'

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 17:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

Benalmádena town hall has announced the reopening of the Pueblosol and Los Nadales car parks, which it said will add around 800 parking spaces to the centre of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo. In total, as detailed by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, there will be 687 spaces in Pueblosol and 85 in Los Nadales. The car parks will cost one euro per day.

“This has been a commitment of this government team, a project which we started working on from day one and, in all probability, will be complete before the summer in order to boost the commercial activity of both areas,” Lara explained.

The mayor added that if everything “goes as planned”, the reopening of the Arroyo de la Miel car park, which was opposed by the IU, PSOE and Vox, will be beneficial for the proposed future opening of the Tivoli amusement park.

“I want to make it clear that in parallel to the reopening of these car parks, the town hall is working so that Tivoli also reopens its doors as an amusement park. We would have liked the opposition to support us in such an important project, because these car parks will benefit our residents and small and medium-sized businesses, as it will make our town more attractive and more accessible,” the mayor said.