Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Pueblosol car park located in Plaza Adolfo Suárez, in the heart of Arroyo de la Miel, and next to Tívoli. L. Cádiz
Reopening of two car parks with almost 800 spaces at just one euro per day will make Benalmádena &#039;more accessible&#039;
Planning

Reopening of two car parks with almost 800 spaces at just one euro per day will make Benalmádena 'more accessible'

The planned reopening of the Pueblosol and Los Nadales facilites "before summer" will boost the commercial activity in Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo, according to the town mayor

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 17:13

Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced the reopening of the Pueblosol and Los Nadales car parks, which it said will add around 800 parking spaces to the centre of Arroyo de la Miel and Benalmádena Pueblo. In total, as detailed by the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, there will be 687 spaces in Pueblosol and 85 in Los Nadales. The car parks will cost one euro per day.

“This has been a commitment of this government team, a project which we started working on from day one and, in all probability, will be complete before the summer in order to boost the commercial activity of both areas,” Lara explained.

The mayor added that if everything “goes as planned”, the reopening of the Arroyo de la Miel car park, which was opposed by the IU, PSOE and Vox, will be beneficial for the proposed future opening of the Tivoli amusement park.

“I want to make it clear that in parallel to the reopening of these car parks, the town hall is working so that Tivoli also reopens its doors as an amusement park. We would have liked the opposition to support us in such an important project, because these car parks will benefit our residents and small and medium-sized businesses, as it will make our town more attractive and more accessible,” the mayor said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Environmental group demands action over proliferation of motorhomes on Costa del Sol 'Nomad Land'
  2. 2 A 'superfood' grown on the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The five key points of Andalucía's new tourist rental housing law explained
  4. 4 Sweet or savoury? What do people eat for breakfast in Spain in each different region of the country?
  5. 5 'I'd rather be run over than raped': The story of the young woman rescued by 'hero' private hire driver in Malaga
  6. 6 Junta de Andalucía approves fourth drought decree and 217 million budget as region's water crisis worsens
  7. 7 Malaga to be home to R&D centre for world leader in semiconductors, with creation of 450 jobs
  8. 8 This is the Malaga province village that has extended its cuts and has running water for just 10 hours a day
  9. 9 Malaga business owners take over Costa del Sol football team
  10. 10 Fifty tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed cleared from Costa del Sol beach

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad