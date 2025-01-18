Renovation of historic La Tribuna building in Benalmádena enters final stage

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Saturday, 18 January 2025, 17:52 Compartir

Benalmádena town hall has announced that the complete renovation of the historic La Tribuna building in Arroyo de la Miel is in its final stages. With a total investment of 333,756.66 euros, the work has been carried out by the Herecu company, with the collaboration of numerous specialists in historical heritage.

Due to the historical relevance of the building, the specialists had to follow the guidelines on the law of historical heritage of Andalucía. Their focus has been on ensuring proper intervention in the original walls and structures, successfully recovering various blocked windows and the decoration of the original building’s facade.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, who visited the building earlier this week, commented on the “great result” of the work, adding that this is a work that shows that "if there is political will, great projects can be carried out”.

“The work, the result of which is spectacular, is a reflection of the firm commitment of this government team to promote all kinds of actions that enhance our historical heritage. These have included our watchtowers, the Roman site of Los Molinillos, the Roman villa of Torremuelle and other projects that we are promoting to relaunch our entire history,” he said

A unique building

Thanks to the implementation of this rehabilitation project, a unique building in Benalmádena has been enhanced through the use of construction techniques encompassed within bioconstruction. These techniques incorporate materials such as lime, stone and metal, resulting in an elegant building that faithfully reflects the tradition and historical heritage of Benalmádena. Additionally, a touch of modernity has been introduced that manages to bring to the twenty-first century a construction that dates back more than 200 years, when Arroyo de la Miel became a paper production centre that supplied the Royal Playing Card factory in Macharaviaya.