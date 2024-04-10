Renovated historic watchtower will become new 'emblem' of Benalmádena port

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 09:37 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena town hall has announced its plans to renovate the Torre Bermeja watchtower, which is located at the pedestrian entrance to Puerto Marina. One of the three towers located in the municipality, all of which are declared BIC assets of cultural interest by the regional Junta de Andalucía government, the Torre Bermeja tower has been in a state of decay for many years, especially its façade, which has been fenced off due to the danger of it collapsing.

The work has a planned cost of more than 56,000 euros and will take around three months. However, the councillor of the Port, José Luis Bergillos, pointed out that due to its BIC status, the bureaucratic process is estimated to be long because archaeological surveys and geological studies must be completed before the work can begin.

Once these procedures are overcome and the restoration work is carried out, Bergillos explained that the tower will take centre stage.

“When the works on Avenida Alay, the main access road to the port, were carried out, the intention was to take advantage of this tower. The final phase includes the remodelling of the steps leading down to the port, which cannot be done until the tower is repaired,” the councillor said.

“Before the port was built, the tower was on a cliff on what was known as the Bermeja beach, but after the port was constructed, the tower was left in the background. Now our intention is to turn it into an emblem of the port,” he added.