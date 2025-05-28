Registration period opens for new functional race event in Torremolinos

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 28 May 2025, 14:05 Compartir

Torremolinos sports councillor Ramón Alcaide announced a new sporting event on Wednesday, which, he said, adds to the “extensive calendar” launched each September by the town hall as part of the San Miguel fair activities. The new functional race will take place on 20 September - a sporting event that combines strength, endurance and mental resilience.

Specifically, it consists of a 400-metre run on the track followed by a workout, continuing in this sequence until all eight designated stations are completed. The workout stations include challenges involving functional movements designed to replicate natural activity patterns, including SkiErg, rowing and sled push and pull exercises.

“Today we are presenting a new sporting activity that responds to the growing demand for this type of competition, which has seen significant growth in recent years. The race will take place entirely on the athletics track at the municipal sports complex and will include a running area and eight workout stations in the outer zone of the track,” explained Alcaide.

Among the benefits of practising this sport discipline are improvements in muscular strength and endurance, increased cardiovascular capacity, fat burning and body toning.

Registration is now open via the Torremolinos Despega app. The entry fee is 18 euros until 31 August, and 23 euros from that date until 14 September. Registration includes a commemorative race T-shirt and a finisher medal.

The race categories are: individual (male and female), and pairs (male, female, and mixed).