Registration opens for March for Cudeca 2024 charity walkathon

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cudeca has announced that registration is now open for the annual March for Cudeca walkathon, which will take place in Benalmádena on Saturday 18 May.

As in previous years, the event will offer a ten and five-kilometre route along the promenade in Benalmádena. The ten-kilometre walk will begin from Sunset Beach Club at 9.30am, while those participating in the shorter walk will leave approximately one hour later.

Cudeca volunteers will offer the traditional warm up session before the fun hike, which usually attracts around 2,000 walkers, some of whom participate in fancy dress.

Once the walk is over, a variety of activities, organised by the events company, Exploamás, will be held, and these will include live music, children’s activities and a giant paella for all walkers.

The event has the collaboration of Malaga's provincial authority, Benalmádena town hall, La Caixa Foundation and the Sunset Beach Club, among others.

www.cudeca.org