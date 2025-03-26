Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 09:53 Compartir

Torremolinos town hall is working on an agreement with Nuovit, the company behind the co-living project for digital nomads under construction at the former Hotel Los Álamos, to renovate the pedestrian footbridge connecting this facility with CEIP Atenea school. The renovation will use construction methods based on wood, and the project will also include the redevelopment of the open space linking Calle Copacabana with the pedestrian bridge.

"It is excellent news that we have the commitment of this company in the field of urban regeneration to extend this approach to a facility in urgent need of refurbishment. It is an example of public-private collaboration and the positive impact that attracting investors committed to urban regeneration and sustainability has on the town," Mayor Margarita del Cid said.

The footbridge in question has deteriorated due to a legal dispute between the council and the state-owned railway infrastructure company (ADIF) over the ownership of this infrastructure. The current administration decided to resolve the issue by acknowledging the need to renovate it. The structure, which is nearly three hundred metres long, is currently out of use, as access is not recommended due to the condition of the railings and other structural damage that does not guarantee safety.

The project also includes the renovation of the open space, featuring a design focused on drought-resistant plant species.

"It was an important step after more than fifteen years without clarification on which administration should be responsible. Neglect was not an option, so we decided to seek the best solution, which once again has come through urban regeneration," Del Cid added.