Torremolinos is gearing up for its Christmas festivities. SUR
Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get underway

The town hall is accepting applications for participation in the three king’s parade, and for the allocation of plots for the Christmas fair held on the fairground between 5 December and 4 January

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 27 October 2025, 13:56

Torremolinos town hall has opened the application period for various activities to mark Christmas and the New Year in the Costa del Sol town. Specifically, applications are invited for participation in the Cabalgata de Reyes (three kings' parade), and for the allocation of plots for the Christmas fair held on the fairground between 5 December and 4 January 2026. Associations and clubs interested in the allocation of stands have until 6 November to submit their applications.

Applications may be submitted by all legally constituted associations and clubs whose statutes authorise them to operate a catering service, provided that they have no disciplinary proceedings with the council and no outstanding debts with social security, the tax office, or the council itself. Entities, associations or clubs that currently hold plots on the fairground will not be eligible for this allocation.

Associations interested in participating as assistants on the municipal floats of the three kings’ parade on 5 January must submit their applications before 15 November.

Entities wishing to participate with their own float must also submit their applications before 15 November, accompanied by photographs of both the float and the towing vehicle, as well as designs and technical specifications. The technical staff from the events, traffic and Local Police departments will assess the submitted proposals.

The technical specifications and regulations governing these applications are available from www.torremolinos.es

