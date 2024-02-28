Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Local Police on patrol. SUR
Police in Torremolinos report 260 owners for failing to clean up after their pooches
Police in Torremolinos report 260 owners for failing to clean up after their pooches

The town hall has warned irresponsible owners they could face a fine of between 75 and 500 euros if they don't dilute their animal's corrosive urine with soapy water or pick up its faeces in the street

José Rodríguez Cámara

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 18:55

In the first two months of 2024, Local Police officers in Torremolinos have already reported 260 pet owners for failing to clean up the urine and faeces of their animals on the town's streets.

Torremolinos town hall has taken the opportunity, while releasing the figures, to remind residents that it is the responsibility of all to maintain the streets with the corresponding decorum, which includes picking up dog mess. The council also underlined the fact that dog urine is corrosive and damages street furniture, buildings and vehicles, so when taking pets for a walk it is necessary to carry a bottle with soapy water and a little vinegar or bleach to dilute the urine and clean the area afterwards.

The town hall also stressed that the Local Police will impose the appropriate sanctions on those who do not comply with the law. The council said that offences will be punishable with a fine of between 75 and 500 euros and that the police have been ordered to maintain the operation aimed at correcting this type of uncivil behaviour by pet owners.

