Police look into party drugs theory in Torremolinos body mystery

Police are considering a theory that the 21-year-old Norwegian woman whose body was found abandoned on a street in Torremolinos last week may have had an adverse reaction to drugs taken or administered at a party, according to investigators.

Anne Mathea Morken’s body was found left next to a pedestrian crossing in the busy Playamar area about 1.30am on Wednesday 13 September. She was found with signs of asphyxiation. Forensic officers and toxicology specialists are analysing samples taken from the Norwegian’s body to clarify the cause of death. But, according to investigators, an adverse reaction to substances could explain the signs of asphyxia.

If this theory turns out to be correct, it will then need to be confirmed whether she took them on her own accord or was given them. Investigators are also trying to determine who abandoned the young woman on the street and why. Investigations suggest that the young woman died 10 hours before she was found by a group of young people.

The victim moved to Spain originally to work as a personal trainer over a year ago. She shared a flat in Torremolinos and was recently teleworking to earn a living. According to Norwegian press reports, Morken was a “cheerful, sporty and nature-loving young woman”. Her social media accounts are full of photos of her skiing, sailing or swimming with friends.