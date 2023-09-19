Police identify the young woman whose body was left in a Torremolinos street with signs of asphyxiation

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have identified the young woman whose body was found abandoned in a street in Torremolinos with signs of asphyxiation. She is a 21-year-old girl of Norwegian nationality.

Investigators have verified the identity after performing an autopsy on the body and providing details to the authorities in Norway, who this week sent a reply with the official confirmation.

Homicide agents were already considering this identity as the most likely and, in fact, had combed the Playamar area to show images on social media networks to local residents in order to try and reconstruct her movements.

According to sources close to the case, the victim moved to Spain a year ago and lived in Malaga. At the moment, it is not known how her body ended up at the entrance to a housing estate in Playamar.

The body was found at around half past one in the morning of 13 September. It was some young people who, on their way home, came across the body on the pavement.

Specifically, the young woman's body was found next to a pedestrian crossing at the entrance to the Benyamina Norte residential development which is made up of two blocks and located in the upper part of Playamar. Next to the victim was a cloth bag which was almost empty.

The first call about the incident was received by Local Police in Torremolinos, who sent a patrol to the scene and alerted the health services to try to revive the young woman. The paramedics who went to the scene were unable to do anything to save her life and it appeared that she could have been dead for hours.

Because it was a death on a public road, and given the possibility of violence being involved, the Local Police officers alerted the Torremolinos National Police station, which mobilised a specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV), responsible for investigating homicides, among other cases.

The judicial commission - composed of the judge on duty, a lawyer for the Administration of Justice (LAJ) and forensic doctor - was also activated to proceed with the removal of the body, which went until well into the early hours of the morning.

The victim's body was first taken to the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Málaga for X-rays to detect internal fractures or other signs of violence. After that, the funeral service took the the corpse to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), where the autopsy was carried out on Wednesday morning.

The forensic examination was carried out by two professionals from the Pathology Service, as per protocol in the case of violent deaths where, in addition, there is suspicion of a criminal aetiology.

The final report of the autopsy is pending chemical, toxicological and histopathological tests, which is a microscopic study of the samples collected during the autopsy.

Police investigations suggest that the woman died of asphyxia, although the type of asphyxia has not yet been determined. Although one of the theories is that she may have died a violent death, it has not been ruled out that she may have drowned as a result of an adverse reaction to a substance.

What is clear to investigators is that someone had to have moved her body there, as the pavement where it was found is a pedestrian area and the girl could have been dead for 10 hours when the body was found.